Morning News Show
Morning News Show – Violence Reduction in Afghanistan; Khalilzad’s efforts
(Last Updated On: May 10, 2020)
Morning News Show: Spread of COVID-19 in Kandahar discussed
(Last Updated On: May 10, 2020)
Morning News Show: Stressing the importance of violence reduction in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 8, 2020)
Morning News Show: Flash floods in Samangan displaced hundreds of families
(Last Updated On: May 7, 2020)
Latest News6 hours ago
220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
Balkh7 hours ago
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
COVID-1916 hours ago
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases increase in Afghanistan
Morning News Show16 hours ago
Morning News Show: Spread of COVID-19 in Kandahar discussed
Latest News2 weeks ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbana2 weeks ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Latest News1 week ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Latest News2 weeks ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Latest News1 week ago
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Sola16 hours ago
Sola: Efforts underway to start intra-Afghan talks
Zerbana17 hours ago
Zerbena: Traders’ concern about the lack of a well-ordered export strategy
- Latest News5 days ago
Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation donates food supplies in Khost
- Elections5 days ago
Optimism about resolving political tensions in Afghanistan
- COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 330 new cases, total 3225
- Latest News4 days ago
At least 13 Daesh fighters killed, detained in Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
Stadium to build in Kapisa
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Concerns about worsening economic situation in the country
- Latest News3 days ago
Total 933 Taliban prisoners released to date
- Latest News3 days ago
US Rep Khalilzad talking with regional nations concerning Intra-Afghan dialogue