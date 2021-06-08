Morning News Show
Morning News Show: US-Afghanistan cooperation new chapter discussed
(Last Updated On: June 8, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Afghan clerics call for a ceasefire
(Last Updated On: June 6, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: The stalled Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: June 3, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Extortion on highways discussed
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2021)
Latest News2 hours ago
Italy lowers flag in Herat, ending almost 20 year Afghan mission
World6 hours ago
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Latest News8 hours ago
Turkey offers to run Kabul airport, but puts conditions in place
Latest News9 hours ago
Afghan interpreters with Australian visas unable to get to safety
World3 weeks ago
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
World4 weeks ago
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
World4 weeks ago
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
Health3 weeks ago
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
World3 weeks ago
Israel-Gaza conflict rages on, diplomacy yet to gain traction
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Afghan clerics call for a ceasefire
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: US $266 million in new Afghanistan aid discussed
Negaresh2 days ago
Public Peace Talks: People role in peace talks
Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: The stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Ariana News female anchor Mina Khairi killed in Kabul blast
Latest News3 days ago
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
Latest News4 days ago
US announces more than $266 million in new Afghanistan aid
Latest News4 days ago
Iran wants action, not promises, to revive nuclear deal, Khamenei says
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan seeks Afghan settlement before foreign troop pullout: Khan
Latest News3 days ago
Putin says US threats smack of Soviet Union’s fatal mistakes
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban seize Qaisar district in Faryab
Latest News3 days ago
Mina Khairi’s sister dies of injuries sustained in Kabul blast