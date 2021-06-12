Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: June 12, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Surge in coronavirus cases in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: June 11, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Ten deminers killed in Baghlan shooting
(Last Updated On: June 9, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: US-Afghanistan cooperation new chapter discussed
(Last Updated On: June 8, 2021)
Pas az khabar15 seconds ago
Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed
Morning News Show34 mins ago
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
COVID-192 hours ago
Rights watchdog warns of looming COVID crisis
Latest News2 hours ago
Soccer-Italy put on a show with win over Turkey in Euro 2020 opener
COVID-195 hours ago
Kabul takes delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from China
World4 weeks ago
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
Health4 weeks ago
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
World4 weeks ago
Israel-Gaza conflict rages on, diplomacy yet to gain traction
World4 weeks ago
Israel bombs Gaza home of top Hamas leader as fighting rages
Latest News4 weeks ago
Israel targets Gaza tunnels, Palestinian rocket attacks persist
Pas az khabar15 seconds ago
Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed
Morning News Show34 mins ago
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana24 hours ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Efforts underway to revive stalled Afghan peace talks
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Surge in coronavirus cases in Afghanistan
Trending
-
World4 days ago
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey offers to run Kabul airport, but puts conditions in place
-
Latest News4 days ago
NSIA estimates general population at 33.6 million
-
Latest News5 days ago
Faryab’s Dawlat Abad district falls to Taliban: officials
-
Latest News5 days ago
US to keep embassy in Kabul as long as it’s ‘welcome’
-
World4 days ago
Death toll in Pakistan train crash rises to 56
-
Latest News4 days ago
Italy lowers flag in Herat, ending almost 20 year Afghan mission
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan interpreters with Australian visas unable to get to safety