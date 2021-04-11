Morning News Show
Morning News Show: The CASA-1000 project discussed
(Last Updated On: April 11, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: IPDs situation Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 7, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: New academic system for managing education discussed
(Last Updated On: April 5, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Reforms in Afghan customs discussed
(Last Updated On: April 2, 2021)
Latest News5 mins ago
Afghan peace plan outlines roadmap to future political system
Latest News2 hours ago
36 Taliban killed in ANDSF operation in Kunduz
Morning News Show3 hours ago
Morning News Show: The CASA-1000 project discussed
COVID-194 hours ago
Iran reports 258 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Dec
Latest News7 hours ago
US shares Istanbul Summit agenda with Afghan officials
Latest News4 weeks ago
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Latest News4 weeks ago
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
COVID-192 weeks ago
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
Featured4 weeks ago
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Latest News3 weeks ago
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Morning News Show3 hours ago
Morning News Show: The CASA-1000 project discussed
Sola23 hours ago
Sola: Preparations for Istanbul summit discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul discussed
Zerbana23 hours ago
Zerbena: Afghan-China expo held in Kabul
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Trending
-
COVID-195 days ago
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
-
Latest News3 days ago
Washington condemns attack on Kandahar base housing US troops
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani draws up 3-phase peace roadmap
-
Latest News4 days ago
11-member Taliban unit arrested in connection with Yama Siawash’s death
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalili warns of ‘new crisis’ if peace process fails
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN shares peace roadmap with Taliban, government: Sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lavrov and Imran Khan meet to discuss bilateral relations and Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Water affairs authority confirms work to start on 44 new dams