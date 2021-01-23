Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Surge in Targeted killings and crimes in Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: January 23, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Afghan women challenges discussed
(Last Updated On: January 21, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 20, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Khalili’s visit to Islamabad discussed
(Last Updated On: January 15, 2021)
Latest News1 hour ago
Andarabi claims Taliban ‘playing for time’
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show: Surge in Targeted killings and crimes in Kabul discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Latest News6 hours ago
Twitter bans account linked to Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei
Latest News7 hours ago
Ghani fires finance minister, appoints caretaker to the position
Latest News4 weeks ago
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
Latest News4 weeks ago
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years
Latest News4 weeks ago
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in helicopter crash
Latest News3 weeks ago
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show: Surge in Targeted killings and crimes in Kabul discussed
Pas az khabar20 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Pakistan calls on Biden to stick to US-Taliban deal
Tahawol21 hours ago
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan talks in Doha discussed
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Afghan women challenges discussed
Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dostum returns to the battlefield to fight the Taliban
-
Latest News5 days ago
Leaked documents indicate embezzlement of Parwan’s COVID budget
-
Latest News4 days ago
Neighbors ‘colluding’ with Taliban over drone warfare: military experts
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban asks for extra time to present peace talks agenda
-
Featured3 days ago
Biden team still to review US-Taliban deal: Blinken
-
Latest News4 days ago
Elections planned for summer, including Ghazni poll
-
World4 days ago
FBI claims woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s computer device to Russia
-
Business4 days ago
Kandahar-Spin Boldak highway project nearing completion