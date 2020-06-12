Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Protests in US over racial discrimination
(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Khalilzad visits Kabul
(Last Updated On: June 11, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Afghan refugees killed in Iran discussed
(Last Updated On: June 9, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: people stage protest against Iran in Kandahar
(Last Updated On: June 8, 2020)
Morning News Show2 mins ago
Morning News Show: Protests in US over racial discrimination
Latest News2 hours ago
Blast hits a mosque in Kabul, casualties feared
COVID-192 hours ago
Convalescent plasma trials begin for COVID-19 treatment – Balkh
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi to face Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Latest News5 hours ago
Khalilzad says intra-Afghan negotiations “must begin immediately”
Latest News4 weeks ago
Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: President Ghani orders ANDSF to act in ‘offensive mode’
Sola4 weeks ago
Sola: Taliban increases violence amid peace efforts
Latest News4 weeks ago
COVID-19 may never disappear, WHO warns
Latest News4 weeks ago
Car bomb hits gov’t facility – Paktia
Morning News Show2 mins ago
Morning News Show: Protests in US over racial discrimination
Sola16 hours ago
Sola: Afghan peace process
COVID-1916 hours ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Balkh
Tahawol16 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
Morning News Show17 hours ago
Morning News Show: Khalilzad visits Kabul
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
UFC champion Conor McGregor retires
- Latest News5 days ago
Members of government’s negotiating team likely to change
- Latest News5 days ago
Peace Effort; Khalilzad meets Pakistani Chief of Army Staff
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 369 deaths, total cases 2,0917
- COVID-195 days ago
Coronavirus in Afghanistan; thirty people died in past 24 hours
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad in Doha discusses commencement of intra-Afghan talks with Taliban
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban kill former Afghan senator in Logar: local officials
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani calls for deep investigation of Afghan refugees’ car burnt in Iran