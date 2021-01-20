Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 20, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Khalili’s visit to Islamabad discussed
(Last Updated On: January 15, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Afghan, Turkmenistan officials sign cooperation agreements
(Last Updated On: January 11, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Clashes in northern parts of Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 9, 2021)
Morning News Show1 hour ago
Morning News Show: Polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Joe Biden’s policies on Afghan peace and war
Latest News3 hours ago
New US president tells Americans ‘we will get through this together’
Latest News8 hours ago
Two explosions rattle Nangarhar
Featured9 hours ago
Attacks are against the values of Islam, Atmar tells OIC chief
Latest News4 weeks ago
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
Latest News3 weeks ago
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Humvee explosion causes massive damage in Faryab
Latest News3 weeks ago
Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years
Latest News3 weeks ago
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in helicopter crash
Morning News Show1 hour ago
Morning News Show: Polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Joe Biden’s policies on Afghan peace and war
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Prospects for Afghanistan peace talks discussed
Sola3 days ago
Sola: Intra-Afghan talks discussed
Pas az khabar3 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Ghulam bahaudin Jailani, State Ministry for Disaster Management Authority
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
‘Digital Silk Road’ on track as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan connect
-
Business5 days ago
Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
-
COVID-194 days ago
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
-
Latest News5 days ago
12 local police killed in Taliban attack in Herat
-
Sport5 days ago
Bamiyan youth take to the slopes in first skiing contest of the season
-
Latest News3 days ago
Finance Ministry’s HR director arrested
-
Featured4 days ago
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
-
Latest News2 days ago
Dostum returns to the battlefield to fight the Taliban