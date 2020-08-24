Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part1: Pakistan imposed new sanctions on Taliban leaders
(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)
Morning News Show: Khalilzad emphasizes over immediate start of intra-Afghan talks
Morning News Show Part1: Women and youth’s role in Afghan peace process
Morning News Show Part2: Efforts underway for bringing peace process
Morning News Show1 min ago
Morning News Show Part1: Pakistan imposed new sanctions on Taliban leaders
Sola25 mins ago
Sola: Pakistan imposed sanctions on Taliban leaders
Featured1 hour ago
Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief
Featured2 hours ago
Twitter limits engagement on another one of Trump’s tweets
Pas az khabar2 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Criticism on delaying cabinet introducing
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Latest News4 weeks ago
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
Featured4 weeks ago
UN Security Council report claims up to 6,500 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
Latest News3 weeks ago
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
- Latest News5 days ago
Presidential Palace confirms prisoner release process has been suspended
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Afghan refugee’s challenges in Greece
- Featured5 days ago
Release of Taliban prisoners will flood UK, Europe with drugs: Ghani
- Latest News4 days ago
APPF soldier killed, Uzbek national wounded in Balkh ambush
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Kunduz: MoD
- Business4 days ago
Another shipment of wheat arrives in Chabahar from India
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack security outposts of pro-gov’t forces in Takhar, killing 14
- Featured5 days ago
Zimbabwe hoping Pakistan cricket tour will go-ahead despite ongoing pandemic