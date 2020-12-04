Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 2: US troops presence in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 4, 2020)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 1: Car bombing in Gardez discussed
(Last Updated On: December 4, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part2: 16-days campaign for elimination of violence against women
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part1: US to reduce troops in Afghanistan
Morning News Show3 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 2: US troops presence in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show10 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 1: Car bombing in Gardez discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Mujeeb Ur Rahman tests positive for Covid-19
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghan MMA fighter stabbed to death in Kabul
Latest News4 hours ago
NATO to deliver over 1,000 tons of medical supplies in Afghanistan
Featured2 weeks ago
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Latest News4 weeks ago
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
Featured4 weeks ago
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
Featured1 week ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Featured4 weeks ago
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Morning News Show3 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 2: US troops presence in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show10 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 1: Car bombing in Gardez discussed
COVID-191 day ago
Corona: Pandemic in Afghanistan discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Peace negotiators remove deadlocks ahead of intra-Afghan talks
Interviews1 day ago
Exclusive interview with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan
Trending
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
-
Latest News3 days ago
Australian soldier drinks beer from dead Taliban fighter’s prosthetic leg
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan pilot told to rejoin air force or leave US protection
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban under pressure from US for failing to stick to deal: Envoy
-
Business4 days ago
Cross-border markets will be up-and-running in February
-
Business5 days ago
Fish farming on the rise as 350 new farms launched around the country
-
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mastermind behind deadly ANDSF base attack in Ghazni killed