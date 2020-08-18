Morning News Show
Morning News Show part 2: security situation of Ghor
(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part1: 101st Independence day
(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban prisoners releasing process discussed
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part1: Agreement for Intra-Afghan talks discussed
Morning News Show3 mins ago
Morning News Show part 2: security situation of Ghor
Morning News Show6 mins ago
Morning News Show Part1: 101st Independence day
Tahawol9 mins ago
Tahawol: challenges in forming the cabinet
Featured54 mins ago
Report to Congress states Taliban has reneged on deal, still supporting al-Qaeda
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghan forces kill mastermind of Nangarhar prison attack
Latest News4 weeks ago
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
Latest News4 weeks ago
Turkey helps out Paralympic body in Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pakistan police claim to have arrested members of a Baloch insurgent group
Featured4 weeks ago
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 postponed
Morning News Show3 mins ago
Morning News Show part 2: security situation of Ghor
Morning News Show6 mins ago
Morning News Show Part1: 101st Independence day
Tahawol9 mins ago
Tahawol: challenges in forming the cabinet
Sola1 day ago
Sola: danger of releasing 400 remaining prisoners of Taliban
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban prisoners releasing process discussed
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban infiltrators have a huge presence in Kabul: gov’t
- Latest News4 days ago
UN calls on Afghanistan to prevent further killings of human rights defenders
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Possible intra-Afghan talks discussed
- Featured3 days ago
Political leaders condemn attack against Fawzia Koofi
- Featured4 days ago
Peace talks team member Fawzia Koofi survives assassination attempt
- COVID-194 days ago
Russia reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: Gov’t begins release of final batch of Taliban prisoners
- Latest News2 days ago
Taliban would not hesitate to kill entire gov’t negotiating team: Saleh