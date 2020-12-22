Morning News Show
Morning News Show part 1: Tension between Iran and US
(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Corruption in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 10, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 1: Civilian casualties in gov’t and US airstrikes discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Acting US secretary of defense pays unannounced visit to Afghanistan
Latest News1 hour ago
Pakistan’s new visa processes in place and online applications accepted
Latest News4 hours ago
Peace talks team member tells Meshrano Jirga ongoing war is Haram
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Latest News8 hours ago
Abdullah discuss peace process with Tajikistan’s president
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Latest News4 weeks ago
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
Latest News4 weeks ago
Tehran blames Israel for the killing of Iranian scientist
Featured3 weeks ago
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
Featured3 weeks ago
Khamenei promises retaliation for killing of Iranian scientist
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Pas az khabar4 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: UN calls on parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence
Pas az khabar1 week ago
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Latest News4 days ago
12 children among 15 killed in Ghazni blast
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan ranked as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change
Latest News4 days ago
Baz Mohammad Mubariz loses to his Russian MMA Rival
Latest News2 days ago
Member of Parliament targeted in Kabul explosion
Latest News3 days ago
Woman killed by husband for giving birth to another daughter
Latest News4 days ago
Bagram airbase hit by five rockets: officials
Latest News4 days ago
Daesh continues to operate in Afghanistan: Russia
Featured2 days ago
Interior Ministry confirms 8 killed in Kabul explosion