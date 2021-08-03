Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 1: President Ghani’s warning to Taliban discussed
(Last Updated On: August 3, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Drop in trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: August 2, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 2: Ghani says there is no military solution
(Last Updated On: July 30, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Arrest of local reporters in Kandahar discussed
(Last Updated On: July 28, 2021)
Latest News33 mins ago
Govt rolls out electronic payroll system as part of Digital Week
Latest News4 hours ago
UN calls on parties to stop fighting as civilian casualties mount in Helmand
Latest News5 hours ago
Public support gathers momentum in favor of Afghan security forces
Morning News Show6 hours ago
Morning News Show Part 1: President Ghani’s warning to Taliban discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s new president, steps into power
Latest News4 weeks ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
Latest News4 weeks ago
Haitian president shot dead at home overnight: PM
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban ‘targeting’ Afghan pilots to bring down air force: Reuters report
Morning News Show6 hours ago
Morning News Show Part 1: President Ghani’s warning to Taliban discussed
Morning News Show23 hours ago
Morning News Show: Drop in trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Negaresh23 hours ago
Response: Exclusive interview with David Martinon, French Ambassador to Afghanistan
Zerbana23 hours ago
Zerbena: Three-day exhibition of handicrafts and domestic products held in Kabul
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Doha talks, intensified clashes discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
20 villages cleared of Taliban, 4 militants arrested in Takhar operation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN office attacked in Herat, at least one guard killed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Airlift begins for Afghans who worked for US during its longest war
-
Latest News3 days ago
Watchdog reports of growing number of revenge attacks
-
Latest News4 days ago
China supports peace, reconciliation process of Afghanistan: spokesman
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban assassinations of Afghan pilots ‘worrisome,’ U.S. govt watchdog says
-
Latest News2 days ago
Kandahar Airport cancels flights after rocket attack