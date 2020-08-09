Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 1: Last part of Loya Jirga
(Last Updated On: August 9, 2020)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Peace Consultative Jirga
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Peace Consultative Jirga
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Security status of Farah Province
Morning News Show1 min ago
Morning News Show Part 1: Last part of Loya Jirga
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American opponent
Latest News7 hours ago
Seven policemen killed in Ghazni Humvee bomb explosion
Featured8 hours ago
Afghanistan to release 400 ‘hard-core’ prisoners to start peace talks
Featured9 hours ago
Thousands raised in fundraising drive for specialist hospital in Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
COVID-194 weeks ago
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus
Interviews4 weeks ago
Exclusive interview with Stefano Pontecorvo, the Senior Civilian Representative of NATO to Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Embezzlement in Afghan customs; $1 billion annually lost to graft
Business4 weeks ago
COVID-19 wreaks havoc on livelihoods of Afghans: World Bank report
Morning News Show1 min ago
Morning News Show Part 1: Last part of Loya Jirga
Sola24 hours ago
Sola: Peace Consultative Jirga
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Peace Consultative Jirga
Morning News Show24 hours ago
Morning News Show: Peace Consultative Jirga
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Peace Consultative Jirga
Trending
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Preparations on Consultative Loya Jirga
- Latest News5 days ago
Hundreds of Daesh and Taliban prisoners on the run after prison siege
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: UN representative competition
- Featured4 days ago
Indian doctor suspected of having been Jalalabad prison car bomber
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Sec. Pompeo talks with Taliban’s political deputy
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Consultative Loya Jirga in Kabul
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: criticism on government’s negligence in building water dams
- COVID-194 days ago
World Bank approves COVID-19 aid package of $380m for Afghanistan