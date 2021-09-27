Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 1: Fear of famine in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: September 27, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 2: Closure of government institutions discussed
(Last Updated On: September 27, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: ISIS-K attacks in Nangarhar discussed
(Last Updated On: September 21, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: China, Russia emphasize to work with Islamic Emirate discussed
(Last Updated On: September 19, 2021)
World3 hours ago
German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor
Latest News6 hours ago
IEA accuse Tajikistan of interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs
World8 hours ago
Erdogan says Turkey plans to buy more Russian defense systems
World3 weeks ago
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Kandahar4 weeks ago
Taliban’s supreme leader Akhundzada ‘in meetings in Kandahar’: Sources
Latest News4 weeks ago
Clashes break out between Taliban and resistance movement
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Latest News2 weeks ago
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawool: Neighboring countries worry about Afghanistan situation
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Afghan new gov’t and its engagement with international community discussed
Sola3 days ago
Sola: Pakistan’s efforts for recognition of IEA discussed
Latest News5 days ago
Russia, China, Pakistan envoys meet with IEA on recognizing govt
Latest News5 days ago
UK’s PM says future aid to Afghanistan hinges on IEA’s anti-terror stance
Latest News4 days ago
Acting foreign minister upbeat about future trade and diplomatic relations
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan faces severe medicine shortage amid Forex restrictions
Health4 days ago
WHO’s chief calls for ‘engagement’ to prevent collapse of health sector
Business3 days ago
Pakistan’s customs agent says exports to Afghanistan dwindle
Latest News4 days ago
World leaders call for peace, stability in Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
China senior diplomat says economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end