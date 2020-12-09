Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 1: Civilian casualties in gov’t and US airstrikes discussed
(Last Updated On: December 9, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
(Last Updated On: December 9, 2020)
Morning News Show Part 2: Students compete to solve global problems
Morning News Show Part 1: Government to focus crackdown on Daesh after deal with Taliban
Morning News Show Part 1: Civilian casualties in gov’t and US airstrikes discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Russian Helicopters accuse Ukraine of endangering lives of US, Afghan troops
Latest News6 hours ago
US tells Kabul to ‘prioritize a meaningful’ fight against corruption
Latest News7 hours ago
Overnight attack by Taliban in Ghazni ‘under control’
Featured3 weeks ago
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Featured2 weeks ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Featured4 weeks ago
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
Latest News4 weeks ago
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
Tahawol19 hours ago
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Member of HCNR Leadership Committee
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Latest progress in Doha talks
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Closure of Hairatan Port discussed
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan MMA fighter stabbed to death in Kabul
Latest News4 days ago
Violence levels in Afghanistan unacceptably high: Pompeo
Latest News4 days ago
Iran to speed up underground uranium enrichment plant
Latest News3 days ago
Belgium announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
HCNR is ready to fully engage with Taliban to end the war: Abdullah
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says fence along Durand Line is almost complete
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban shadow governor killed in Baghlan
Latest News2 days ago
Daikundi holds its first-ever all-female motorcycle rally