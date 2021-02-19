Morning News Show
Morning News Show: NATO’s emphasis on continuing peace talks in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: February 19, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Financial loses of Islam Qala fire discussed
(Last Updated On: February 16, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Withdrawal of Soviet Union from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 14, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Progress in the Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: February 7, 2021)
Pas az khabar17 seconds ago
Pas Az Khabar: Increase of food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show14 mins ago
Morning News Show: NATO’s emphasis on continuing peace talks in Afghanistan
Latest News1 hour ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Latest News4 hours ago
FM Atmar to discuss bilateral relations, Afghan peace with his Russian counterpart
Latest News5 hours ago
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Latest News4 weeks ago
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Three-match ODI series sees Afghanistan take on Ireland
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan wins by 16 runs in first of three ODIs against Ireland
Latest News4 weeks ago
Twitter bans account linked to Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei
World4 weeks ago
Eleven trapped miners in China rescued after 14 days underground
Pas az khabar17 seconds ago
Pas Az Khabar: Increase of food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show14 mins ago
Morning News Show: NATO’s emphasis on continuing peace talks in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: NATO Defense Ministers meeting discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban urges complete withdrawal in open letter to Americans
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 70 trucks looted during Herat border inferno
-
Business4 days ago
Taliban kidnap 11 from Pashdan Dam project in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
IOM warns of drought and famine after a relatively dry winter
-
Business3 days ago
Saffron harvest yields impressive 21 tons this year
-
Latest News3 days ago
Commandos rescue 42 hostages held by the Taliban in Baghlan
-
Latest News3 days ago
World Bank approves $97 million grant to increase food security