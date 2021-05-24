Morning News Show
Morning News Show: NATO assistance post withdrawal discussed
(Last Updated On: May 24, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Afghan peace process discussed
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Cancer cases in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: The Ghani-Abdullah political agreement discussed
(Last Updated On: May 19, 2021)
Sola21 seconds ago
Sola: Pakistan calls on Afghan government, Taliban to compromise
Morning News Show1 hour ago
Morning News Show: NATO assistance post withdrawal discussed
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan Manufacturing Industries
Latest News3 hours ago
Amnesty International warns strides made by women ‘under threat’
Latest News4 hours ago
US ‘building’ military base along Pakistan border
Latest News3 weeks ago
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
World3 weeks ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Latest News4 weeks ago
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Latest News4 weeks ago
Five people killed in Nangarhar shooting
World4 weeks ago
Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces
Sola21 seconds ago
Sola: Pakistan calls on Afghan government, Taliban to compromise
Morning News Show1 hour ago
Morning News Show: NATO assistance post withdrawal discussed
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan Manufacturing Industries
Pas az khabar24 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Daud Laghami, Governor of Faryab
Zerbana24 hours ago
Zerbena: Embezzlement of millions of dollars in customs dept discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Anti-graft commission probes ‘catastrophic’ customs corruption
-
Latest News4 days ago
China seeks military presence in Afghanistan: analysts
-
Health4 days ago
Cancer takes its toll on Afghans amid diagnostic, treatment challenges
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gen McKenzie to recommend post-withdrawal plan for Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dawlat Shah in Laghman falls to Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
US, NATO working on plan to help secure Kabul airport after withdrawal
-
World4 days ago
Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally