Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Landing of rockets during Eid prayers in Arg discussed
(Last Updated On: July 20, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Peace talks between Taliban and Govt negotiators in Doha discussed
(Last Updated On: July 18, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Fate of Afghan peace and war discussed
(Last Updated On: July 16, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 2: Afghan MP accused of having ties with Taliban discussed
(Last Updated On: July 11, 2021)
Latest News33 mins ago
Russian tanks deploy near Afghan border before drills in Central Asia
Latest News3 hours ago
Jeff Bezos, world’s richest man, carries out inaugural space voyage
Morning News Show3 hours ago
Morning News Show: Landing of rockets during Eid prayers in Arg discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Haj pilgrims take part in first of three-day ‘stoning of the devil’ ritual
Latest News6 hours ago
Taliban not interested in working together for peace: Ghani
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
World4 weeks ago
US seizes 33 Iranian media websites, including Press TV
Latest News2 weeks ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
World3 weeks ago
U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
Latest News2 weeks ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
Morning News Show3 hours ago
Morning News Show: Landing of rockets during Eid prayers in Arg discussed
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Peace talks between Taliban and Govt negotiators in Doha discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Ministry of Public Work has been accused of having owed to private companies
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Government, Taliban talks discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan platform for regional cooperation
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany, Belgium floods: at least 100 dead, more than 1,000 missing
-
Business4 days ago
US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan form platform for regional cooperation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pilot killed by unidentified armed men in Parwan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan denies VP Saleh’s claims of backing Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
Daughter of Afghan envoy kidnapped, tortured in Pakistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghani claims 10,000 militants entered from Pakistan in past month
-
Latest News3 days ago
US launched flight relocation program for SIV applicants