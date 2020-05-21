Morning News Show – Khalilzad visits Kabul

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2020)

According to the Ministry of Public Health, with 531 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the total number of positive cases of the virus rose to 8676 in Afghanistan.

The MOPH reports 6 latest deaths and 8 new recoveries as well, bringing the total death toll to 193 and recoveries to 938.

The newly confirmed cases have been reported in the following provinces:

“Kabul 274, Herat 69, Balkh 55, Nangarhar 35, Wardak 26, Sar-e-Pol 15, Parwan 13, Paktika 12, Khost 12, Paktia 7, Laghman 5, Faryab 3, Jawzjan 2, Farah 2 and Badghis.”

Once more the MOPH strictly warns that people will see a great catastrophe if the overall code of conduct towards the pandemic doesn’t change in Afghanistan.

Earlier too, the ministries of public health and interior have repeatedly warned against taking precautionary measures seriously to prevent the spread of the virus.

People, however, have paid no attention despite all the warnings and the fact that the infection grows by hundreds with the course of every day.