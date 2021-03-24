Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam discussed
(Last Updated On: March 24, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Afghan forces conduct operation in Behsud
(Last Updated On: March 23, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Troika joint statement on Afghanistan peace discussed
(Last Updated On: March 19, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Kabul prepares to attend Russia and Turkey peace summits
(Last Updated On: March 14, 2021)
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Taliban destroys a bridge in Kandahar: MoI
Latest News5 hours ago
Pentagon says no decision yet on troops withdrawal from Afghanistan
Latest News7 hours ago
US and Taliban discuss pause in airstrikes to spur peace talks
Business8 hours ago
Ghani again states ‘no interim government’
Latest News3 weeks ago
Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Latest News2 weeks ago
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
Latest News3 weeks ago
US to present honorary IWOC Award to slain Afghan women
Business3 weeks ago
SIGAR finds over $2 billion in capital assets wasted in Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Sharp rise in Afghan civilian casualties after start of peace talks: UN
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbana: Agricultural products exhibition held in Kabul
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Afghan forces conduct operation in Behsud
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: The Istanbul summit discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US forces’ future in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Qureshi calls for early conclusion of Pak-Afghan talks on trade agreement
-
Latest News4 days ago
1399 a bleak year for Afghans as thousands died in the conflict
-
Latest News4 days ago
Nabi upbeat about T20 World Cup after series win against Zimbabwe
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghor district governor killed in magnetic IED explosion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Abdullah blasts Ghani for sacking interior minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hopes of political settlement rise as Doha teams ‘make progress’
-
Latest News2 days ago
Restoration work of Rumi’s Balkh birthplace set to begin this week