Latest News
Morning News Show – Herat state of affairs post-lockdown
Latest News
Abdullah Abdullah’s role in gov’t if reached to agreement with Arg
According to a source close to President Ghani, Abdullah will be appointed head of the reconciliation council if Sapidar wins an agreement with Arg.
The source, on condition of anonymity, told Ariana News that the decision would be made on a majority of votes, noting that Abdullah’s current deputies will be promoted as the deputies to the council.
Moreover, some sources close to the presidential palace said the two leaders were getting closer to winning an agreement.
Ariana News has dug into some of the articles of the coming-soon agreement read as follows.
• Abdullah Abdullah as Head of the Reconciliation Council
• His current deputies to be promoted as deputies of the council
• The Reconciliation Council will have two committees and a general assembly
• The State Ministry of Peace will answer to the Reconciliation Council
• Abdullah will not be a member of the cabinet or the National Security Council
• He will not have the authority to appoint or dismiss seats
• A high council of state will be created to act advisory
• The Reconciliation Council will lead the negotiating team
• The council will have more than two deputies
• After the result, the national council makes the final decision
• Abdullah’s men will be present at the cabinet-level
It is worth mentioning that the marshal’s rank requested for Gen Dostum has not been finalized but four tribal leaders are likely to be honored
In addition, Abdullah’s team insists on the Interior Ministry and some other key ministries, but no agreement has been made yet.
Notably, Abdullah’s men will be cabinet members, but the team will not be authorized to interfere in other layers.
The date for the signing of the agreement has not yet been revealed, and Abdullah has not commented on the matter so far.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 361 new cases, total 4402
The Ministry of Public Health said Sunday that 361 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: 117 in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 31 in Balkh, 26 in Kandahar, 21 in Baghlan, 18 in Farah, 12 in Laghman, 11 in Maidan Wardak, 11 in Samangan, 9 in Panjshir, 8 in Parwan, 8 in Nangarhar, 7 in Kunar, 5 in Helmand, 4 in Badakhshan, 4 in Ghazni, 3 in Jawzjan, 3 in Sar-e-Pul, 2 in Paktika, one in Zabul, and one cases in Paktia.
According to the ministry, it brings the total affected people in Afghanistan to 4402.
The ministry further added that four people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 120 in the country.
Meanwhile, 65 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, six prisoners have been infected with the virus in Nangarhar jail, local officials confirmed.
Latest News
Shafiqullah Shafaq banned from all forms of cricket for six years: ACB
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has banned national team player Shafiqullah Shafaq from all forms of cricket for six years on charges of violation of the ACB Anti-Corruption Code.
The after ACB said Sunday in a statement that Shafaq has accepted four charges related to the breaching of the ACB Anti-Corruption Code.
The charges relate to the first edition of the Afghanistan Premier League T20 (APL T20) in 2018 and the 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the statement said.
National team player Shafiqullah Shafaq has been banned from all forms of cricket for a period of six years after he accepted four charges related to the breaching of the ACB Anti-Corruption Code.
More: https://t.co/TuYaqGUQTk pic.twitter.com/nKYg3W1yBk
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) May 10, 2020
Under the provisions of the Code, Shafaq chose to admit the charges levied against him and agreed to the sanctions by ACB instead of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.
“This is a very serious offense where a senior national player is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game in APL T20 2018. The player had also attempted but failed to get one of his teammates to engage in corruption in another high-profile game during the BPL 2019,” the ACB’s Senior Anti-Corruption manager, Sayed Anwar Shah Quraishi said.
“It is an alert for all those players who think their illegal activities concerning the game of cricket will not be disclosed to the ACB’s ACU. Our coverage is vaster than what is perceived,” Quraishi noted.
Quraishi also pointed out that without Shafaq’s admission of guilt and full cooperation with ACU throughout the investigation, the ban could have been significantly longer.
Morning News Show – Herat state of affairs post-lockdown
Abdullah Abdullah’s role in gov’t if reached to agreement with Arg
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad visits Pakistan on Afghan peace
Zerbena: 220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
Arg, Sepidar disagree on several points of possible political agreement
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad visits Pakistan on Afghan peace
Zerbena: 220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
Arg, Sepidar disagree on several points of possible political agreement
Morning News Show: Violence Reduction in Afghanistan; Khalilzad’s efforts
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases increase in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
At least 13 Daesh fighters killed, detained in Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
Total 933 Taliban prisoners released to date
- Latest News4 days ago
Pompeo wants Afghan gov’t investigate reports “Afghan migrants drowned by Iranian border guards”
- Latest News4 days ago
US Rep Khalilzad talking with regional nations concerning Intra-Afghan dialogue
- Business3 days ago
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Afghanistan
- Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace with Indian officials
- Elections5 days ago
Final steps on negotiations to resolve political tensions
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 3,563