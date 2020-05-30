Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban informal ceasefire continues
(Last Updated On: May 30, 2020)
Morning News Show: emphasis on ceasefire continuation between government and Taliban
(Last Updated On: May 29, 2020)
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban ceasefire ends
Morning News Show: Coronavirus outbreak in Afghanistan
Latest News3 hours ago
EU reaffirms commitment to support Afghanistan
Latest News7 hours ago
Police arrest irresponsible armed men, rescue woman – Takhar
COVID-1918 hours ago
ATN employee Sulaiman Yousufi dies of Coronavirus
Latest News20 hours ago
Prisoner release; Taliban’s technical team negotiating with gov’t
Latest News4 weeks ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Business4 weeks ago
IMF to disburse US$220 million to Afghanistan to fight COVID19 pandemic
COVID-194 weeks ago
Over seven million children at risk of hunger – Afghanistan
COVID-194 weeks ago
US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic
Sola20 hours ago
Sola: Mechanism of Taliban prisoner release from government
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Efforts to kick start intra-Afghan peace talks
COVID-192 days ago
Coronavirrs: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan
