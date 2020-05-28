Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban ceasefire ends
(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Coronavirus outbreak in Afghanistan
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Eid Holidays; Don’t let Coronavirus befriend you
COVID-1948 mins ago
Coronavirus update; cases exceed 13,000 in Afghanistan
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban ceasefire ends
Pas az khabar3 hours ago
PasAzKhabar: Professor Mir Hussain Shah passes away
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Uncertainty about formation of High Reconciliation Council
Latest News6 hours ago
NASA postpones astronaut launch due to bad weather
Latest News4 weeks ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Latest News4 weeks ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Zerbana4 weeks ago
Zerbena: 29 April 2020
Latest News4 weeks ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban ceasefire ends
Pas az khabar3 hours ago
PasAzKhabar: Professor Mir Hussain Shah passes away
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Uncertainty about formation of High Reconciliation Council
Sola22 hours ago
Sola: Impacts of foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan
Zerbana22 hours ago
Zerbena: Implementing 15,000 agricultural projects in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
High National Reconciliation Council yet to begin activities: sources
- COVID-195 days ago
Coronavirus: Afghanistan records highest daily increase in cases
- Latest News4 days ago
Around 2,000 Taliban prisoners to be released
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban welcomes gov’t’s decision of releasing 2,000 prisoners
- COVID-194 days ago
COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan hike to 10,582
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Concerns about losing millions of dollars in currency markets
- Business3 days ago
Locusts attack along India-Pakistan border threatening food security
- Latest News4 days ago
International community’s reaction on ‘ceasefire’ between Afghan gov’t, Taliban