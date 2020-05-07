Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Flash floods in Samangan displaced hundreds of families
(Last Updated On: May 7, 2020)
Morning News Show: Concerns over rapid spread of Coronavirus – Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 7, 2020)
Morning News Show – 05 May 2020
(Last Updated On: May 5, 2020)
Morning News Show – 04 May 2020
(Last Updated On: May 4, 2020)
Latest News3 hours ago
Total 933 Taliban prisoners released to date
Latest News5 hours ago
Pompeo wants Afghan gov’t investigate reports “Afghan migrants drowned by Iranian border guards”
Latest News7 hours ago
US Rep Khalilzad talking with regional nations concerning Intra-Afghan dialogue
Elections18 hours ago
Final steps on negotiations to resolve political tensions
Latest News1 week ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbana1 week ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Latest News6 days ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Latest News1 week ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Latest News1 week ago
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Trending
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: total cases 2496
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Uncertainty about international funds to Afghanistan to fight pandemic
Latest News4 days ago
May the 3rd – World Press Freedom Day
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban allowing girls’ schools in rural Afghanistan
Latest News3 days ago
Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic
Latest News2 days ago
Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation donates food supplies in Khost
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian border forces throw Afghan refugees into Harirud River – Allegations