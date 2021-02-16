Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Financial loses of Islam Qala fire discussed
(Last Updated On: February 16, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Withdrawal of Soviet Union from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 14, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Progress in the Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: February 7, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Surge in Targeted killings and crimes in Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: January 23, 2021)
Latest News1 hour ago
MoFA welcomes NATO’s stance ahead of defense ministers meeting
Latest News3 hours ago
Seven policemen killed in IED explosion in Faryab
Latest News5 hours ago
Taliban urges complete withdrawal in open letter to Americans
Morning News Show9 hours ago
Morning News Show: Financial loses of Islam Qala fire discussed
Latest News9 hours ago
Commandos rescue 42 hostages held by the Taliban in Baghlan
World4 weeks ago
FBI claims woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s computer device to Russia
Featured4 weeks ago
Iran’s president urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal
World4 weeks ago
Colin Power turns his back on Republican Party because of Trump
Latest News4 weeks ago
Washington a ‘ghost town’ ahead of Biden’s inauguration
Latest News3 weeks ago
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Morning News Show9 hours ago
Morning News Show: Financial loses of Islam Qala fire discussed
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: 32nd anniversary of the withdrawal of the Soviet Union’s troops from Afghanistan
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Fire at Herat’s Islam Qala Port discussed
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Withdrawal of Soviet Union from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Afghan peace talks face deadlock
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
NSA warns Taliban preparing for major spring offensive
-
Latest News4 days ago
Large swathe of region rattled by 5.9 earthquake, including Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Danish says an interim-government brings more violence
-
Latest News4 days ago
Stop corruption in Covid-19 fund: US Embassy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Wali Hotak beats his Brazilian rival
-
Latest News2 days ago
Army officer and 5-year-old son shot dead in Kabul apartment
-
Latest News4 days ago
International community expresses concern over escalation of violence in Afghanistan
-
Latest News1 day ago
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report