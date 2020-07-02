Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Coronavirus in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: July 1, 2020)
Morning News Show: lack of ventilators in Helmand
(Last Updated On: June 30, 2020)
Morning News Show: Concerns over child misuse among Afghan army
(Last Updated On: June 29, 2020)
COVID-193 hours ago
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 32,022
Latest News7 hours ago
30 Taliban militants killed in Helmand, Maidan Wardak, Balkh clashes
Latest News9 hours ago
UN urges civilians protection, reduced violence ahead of intra-Afghan talks
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: complexities in peace process
Latest News4 weeks ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
Business4 weeks ago
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
Latest News4 weeks ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi’s assassination triggers queries
Business4 weeks ago
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
Programmes22 hours ago
Sola: New developments in peace process
Programmes24 hours ago
Zerbena: contracts to extract oil from Amu river terminated
