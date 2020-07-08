Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified
(Last Updated On: July 8, 2020)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Afghan exports resumed
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Afghan refugees’ status in Iran and Pakistan
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Women’s role in peace process
(Last Updated On: July 5, 2020)
Morning News Show1 min ago
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified
Latest News4 hours ago
WFP receives $49m from USAID to help feed vulnerable Afghans
Latest News6 hours ago
Scientists find dinosaur ancestors ‘may have been tiny’
Latest News8 hours ago
Dubai reopens to tourism and expects ‘aggressive’ bounce back
Latest News9 hours ago
Taliban truck bomb kills 2, wounds 15 in Kandahar
Live Streaming2 weeks ago
ATN News Live Streaming
Business4 weeks ago
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Featured3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to resume international flights
Latest News3 weeks ago
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
Morning News Show1 min ago
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified
Zerbana24 hours ago
Zerbena: Concerns on corruption in highways
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns on the Taliban prisoners returning to battlefield
Morning News Show24 hours ago
Morning News Show: Afghan exports resumed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: New developments in the peace process
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to expand trade ties
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad, Qataris, Taliban discuss development opportunities in Afghanistan
- Latest News5 days ago
Delay in intra-Afghan talks provides opportunities for spoilers: Khalilzad
- Latest News4 days ago
11 Taliban militants killed – Paktia
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan gov’t to decide on remaining Taliban prisoners
- COVID-194 days ago
COVID-19; Ghazanfar’s body laid to rest in Balkh
- COVID-194 days ago
COVID-19 cases rise to 32,672 in Afghanistan
- Latest News3 days ago
US soldier killed in vehicle accident – Afghanistan