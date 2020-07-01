Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: July 1, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: lack of ventilators in Helmand
(Last Updated On: June 30, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Concerns over child misuse among Afghan army
(Last Updated On: June 29, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: deactivated ventilators in Kandahar
(Last Updated On: June 28, 2020)
Latest News24 mins ago
Ghani doubts Taliban commitment to peace
COVID-194 hours ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,836 with 774 deaths
Latest News7 hours ago
Khalilzad, Central Asian Ministers discuss Afghan peace process
Latest News10 hours ago
19 killed after blast in medical clinic in Iran
Latest News4 weeks ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
Business4 weeks ago
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
Latest News4 weeks ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi’s assassination triggers queries
Business4 weeks ago
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
Programmes22 hours ago
Tahawol: US Secretary of State talks with Mullah Baradar
Programmes1 day ago
Tahawol: new efforts in Afghan peace process
Programmes2 days ago
Sola: Khalilzad’s trip to Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan
Trending
- Business4 days ago
Senior Central Bank officials dismissal against law: lawyers
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan gov’t weakened ahead of talks with Taliban: US watchdog
- Latest News4 days ago
29 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar, Helmand
- Latest News4 days ago
US finalizing plan to withdraw 4,000 soldiers from Afghanistan
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 165 new cases, total 30,616
- Programmes5 days ago
Tahawol: UN concerned about ISIS threat in Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Intra-Afghan talks inch closer, total 3,895 Taliban prisoners released to date
- Latest News3 days ago
9 Taliban militants killed, 5 wounded in Paktia Clash