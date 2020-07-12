Morning News Show
Morning News Show: concerns on Sare Pul’s security situation
(Last Updated On: July 12, 2020)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Pleadings to reduce electricity bill payments in Balkh
(Last Updated On: July 11, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Smuggling of Afghan wheat
(Last Updated On: July 10, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Rahmatullah Nabil’s statement on the prisoner release
(Last Updated On: July 9, 2020)
Morning News Show1 min ago
Morning News Show: concerns on Sare Pul’s security situation
Tahawol39 mins ago
Tahawol: criticism on the continuation of acting ministers’ work
COVID-197 hours ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 85 new cases, total 34,451
Latest News10 hours ago
Roadside mine blast kills six civilians – Ghazni
Latest News11 hours ago
Afghan forces push back Taliban attack in Faryab, killing 14 militants
Live Streaming3 weeks ago
ATN News Live Streaming
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to resume international flights
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Latest News4 weeks ago
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
Featured4 weeks ago
IOC rule against kneeling violates human rights
Morning News Show1 min ago
Morning News Show: concerns on Sare Pul’s security situation
Tahawol39 mins ago
Tahawol: criticism on the continuation of acting ministers’ work
Sola1 day ago
Sola: New problems about Intra-Afghan Talks
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Pleadings to reduce electricity bill payments in Balkh
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Russia accused of being in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
- COVID-194 days ago
WHO acknowledges virus may be airborne
- Latest News4 days ago
Dubai reopens to tourism and expects ‘aggressive’ bounce back
- Latest News4 days ago
Scientists find dinosaur ancestors ‘may have been tiny’
- Latest News4 days ago
District police chief killed in mine blast – Ghazni
- Business3 days ago
Afghanistan customs revenue lost to ’embezzlement’
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: Intra-Afghan Talks
- Latest News4 days ago
WFP receives $49m from USAID to help feed vulnerable Afghans