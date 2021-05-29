Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban underway in Ghazni
(Last Updated On: May 29, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Security situation in the southern provinces discussed
(Last Updated On: May 25, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: NATO assistance post withdrawal discussed
(Last Updated On: May 24, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: May 23, 2021)
Latest News1 hour ago
NSA says there’s been no sign of Taliban leader for a year
Latest News2 hours ago
US defense budget for 2022 includes $3.3 billion for Afghanistan
Morning News Show3 hours ago
Latest News5 hours ago
Four killed in blast targeting Alberoni University bus in Bagram
Latest News6 hours ago
NSA refutes reports of Pakistan cutting contact with him
Latest News4 weeks ago
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
World4 weeks ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
World3 weeks ago
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
World4 weeks ago
Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 44
Latest News4 weeks ago
Car bomb kills, wounds dozens in Logar
Morning News Show3 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: US troops to leave Afghanistan before deadline
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Taliban’s statement on reports of US base construction in neighboring country
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Latest News1 day ago
Morning News Show: Afghanistan’s peace process discussed
