Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Cancer cases in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: May 23, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: The Ghani-Abdullah political agreement discussed
(Last Updated On: May 19, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Second day of Afghan ceasefire discussed
(Last Updated On: May 14, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: UN role in Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: May 7, 2021)
Sport47 mins ago
Afghan cricket hero Rashid Khan calls for peace
World60 mins ago
Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon
Science & Technology2 hours ago
Microsoft to unplug Explorer as it seeks edge in browser war
Pas az khabar13 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show14 hours ago
Morning News Show: Cancer cases in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News3 weeks ago
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
World3 weeks ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
World4 weeks ago
Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces
Latest News4 weeks ago
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Latest News4 weeks ago
Five people killed in Nangarhar shooting
Pas az khabar13 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show14 hours ago
Morning News Show: Cancer cases in Afghanistan discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Current situation in Afghanistan discussed
Negaresh1 day ago
Tahawol: Ghani says government can deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban issue
Pas az khabar4 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: US Envoy Khalilzad warns Taliban
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Clashes intensify around the country in past 24 hours
-
Featured5 days ago
Fears of Taliban takeover post troop withdrawal are overblown: Khalilzad
-
Featured5 days ago
Five military facilities handed over to Defense Ministry: CENTCOM
-
Business3 days ago
Anti-graft commission probes ‘catastrophic’ customs corruption
-
COVID-194 days ago
IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safe
-
Latest News5 days ago
A battlefield decision might be needed if Taliban shun peace: Ghani
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani setting up 8-member council that will include Taliban: Hekmatyar
-
Latest News5 days ago
China’s FM discusses Beijing’s ongoing support with Atmar