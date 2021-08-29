Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Biden’s warning for targeting Kabul Airport attack culprits discussed
(Last Updated On: August 29, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
(Last Updated On: August 27, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Psychological effect of the political situation on people discussed
(Last Updated On: August 26, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show Part 2: Taliban assure all civilian employees of their privileges
(Last Updated On: August 22, 2021)
Latest News9 seconds ago
Taliban’s supreme leader Akhundzada ‘in meetings in Kandahar’: Sources
Latest News1 hour ago
US troops begin withdrawal from Kabul airport
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Biden’s warning for targeting Kabul Airport attack culprits discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawool: Efforts to form inclusive govt discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Last UK military flight leaves Afghanistan after evacuating 15,000 people
World2 weeks ago
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
Latest News3 weeks ago
Americans urged to leave Afghanistan due to security situation
Latest News3 weeks ago
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Latest News4 weeks ago
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Biden’s warning for targeting Kabul Airport attack culprits discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawool: Efforts to form inclusive govt discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawool: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawool: Republicans want answers on whether Ghani embezzled money
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban to form a 12-member council to run Afghanistan: Sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul girl gets highest score in this year’s Kankor exam
-
Business5 days ago
Concerns grow over economic situation as Kabul banks remain closed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Daesh threat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
-
Latest News5 days ago
Boarding evacuation flights ‘difficult’ for Afghans with visas
-
Technology5 days ago
Climate change made deadly Europe floods at least 20% more likely: Study