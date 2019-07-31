More Than Half Teachers Across Country Lack Primary Capacity to Teach: MEC

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2019)

The Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (MEC) on Wednesday said that over half of the teachers across the country do not have the primary capacity of teaching and the Ministry of Education (MoE) has not taken any measure in this regard.

“Over half of the Afghan teachers do not have the primary to teach; it is a problem. However, a satisfying action has not been taken yet,” said Hussain Rezaie, a researcher of MEC.

Moreover, MEC accuses MoE of the absence of cooperation with its donors saying the situation has caused the developing projects to be implemented repeatedly in some provinces.

In addition, MEC has done research on the project of building 6,000 schools with the value of 157 million dollars which had to begin last year.

The institution’s finding shows that the estimated cost is suitable for building only 2,700 schools.

“Though the fund exists for building at least these 2,700 schools, the practical work has not been done considerably and only 221 schools are under construction,” said Rezaie.

However, the Ministry of Education (MOE) rejects the findings and remarks of MEC in this regard.

“The cooperation between the donors and the Ministry of Education exists. We consider the people’s need in the projects which are being implemented in the center and districts of the provinces,” said Nooria Nazhat, the Spokesperson to the MoE.

This comes as the MoE has implemented 28 projects out of 113 instructed projects of MEC; however, according to MEC, the process of reformation is slow in this ministry.