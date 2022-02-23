More than 90% of Badghis farmers affected by drought

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2022)

Badghis provincial officials said that more than 90 percent of farmers in the province have been badly affected by droughts but recent rain and snowfalls have been a welcome development for them.

“Badghis relies on agriculture. People have suffered losses because of the [droughts affecting] agriculture. Fifty percent of the people have left the districts, and gone to other cities or other provinces,” said Saleh Pordal, head of Qadis district.

“We are losing the rain and snow water. If we build small dams, the land will be changed [and become more fertile],” said Jalaludin, an agricultural analyst.

Farmers however are optimistic about the current rain and snowfall levels, and called on the government to support them.

“There was a lack of water last year. We lost our all crops. The upcoming year will be good, because a lot of snow and rain has fallen this year,” said Asmatullah, a farmer.

“The agriculture is better this year, because a lot of snow and rain has fallen,” said Bari Dad, another farmer.

Farmers in the province say that more than 90 percent of local farmers rely on rain and snow, but have said this year could be a good one for farmers.

“We have distributed seeds and some black and white fertilizers to farmers in the province, some partner institutions distributed the aid and encouraged the people,” said Mawlavi Raz Mohammad, deputy head of the agriculture, irrigation & livestock department of the province.