More than 90% of Badghis farmers affected by drought
Badghis provincial officials said that more than 90 percent of farmers in the province have been badly affected by droughts but recent rain and snowfalls have been a welcome development for them.
“Badghis relies on agriculture. People have suffered losses because of the [droughts affecting] agriculture. Fifty percent of the people have left the districts, and gone to other cities or other provinces,” said Saleh Pordal, head of Qadis district.
“We are losing the rain and snow water. If we build small dams, the land will be changed [and become more fertile],” said Jalaludin, an agricultural analyst.
Farmers however are optimistic about the current rain and snowfall levels, and called on the government to support them.
“There was a lack of water last year. We lost our all crops. The upcoming year will be good, because a lot of snow and rain has fallen this year,” said Asmatullah, a farmer.
“The agriculture is better this year, because a lot of snow and rain has fallen,” said Bari Dad, another farmer.
Farmers in the province say that more than 90 percent of local farmers rely on rain and snow, but have said this year could be a good one for farmers.
“We have distributed seeds and some black and white fertilizers to farmers in the province, some partner institutions distributed the aid and encouraged the people,” said Mawlavi Raz Mohammad, deputy head of the agriculture, irrigation & livestock department of the province.
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Sources in Kandahar confirmed that a woman was killed and another was injured when forces opened fire on a rickshaw in the province.
The incident took place in Chowk area of Kandahar city on Saturday.
The source said the incident took place after a rickshaw disobeyed the orders of security forces to stop at the checkpoint.
Kandahar police confirmed the incident.
According to Kandahar police the incident occurred when the driver failed to stop at the checkpoint and the forces opened fire.
Security officials in the city are investigating the incident and believe there was something in the rickshaw that caused the driver to ignore the checkpoint.
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
More than 150 children died following the outbreak of measles in northeastern Badakhshan province, local officials said Friday.
According to the official, 117 children in the Kuf Ab district and 40 others in Darwazi Bala (Nusay) district died of measles in the past few days.
“At least 117 children died from measles diseases in 22 villages of [ Kuf Ab district],” a member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) told Ariana News.
Most of the children who died were living in areas with no access to health services.
Provincial officials, meanwhile, have sent health teams and medicine to help local health workers to contain the outbreak.
Provincial Governor Deputy Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi stated that a health facility will be built for both Kuf Ab and Darwazi Bala districts early next year.
“People are dealing with too many problems here; I raised health services including building a hospital here to the health officials from the Center and Agha Khan who visited Badakhshan province; In spring the hospital would be inaugurated in order to resolve issues of the people here,” Ahmadi said.
Qari Nazir, Head of Badakhshan Public Health Directorate, said: “[We brought] 48 medicine boxes including injections and medical kits for 90,000 to 100,000 people.”
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
One person was killed and 14 others, including children, were injured in an explosion at the Qala-e-Naw capital of the Afghan province of Badghis.
Local officials said that the blast occurred this afternoon at the gate of grand mosque in Qala-e-Naw, as worshipers were leaving the mosque.
Badghis health department Chief Asif Qanat said one person was killed and 14 others, including three children, were injured in the blast.
Mohammad Sarwari, director of Information and Culture in the province said that according to preliminary information, the incident was caused by throwing a hand grenade among worshipers.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.
In the meantime, 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
