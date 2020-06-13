COVID-19
More than 8 million Afghan children in need of life-saving support
Save the Children says the outbreak of the Coronavirus has increased the number of children in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.
Save the Children – an international organization for children protection – says that the number of Afghan children in need of help to survive before the outbreak of the Coronavirus was 5 million, while it has risen by about 3 million since the beginning of 2020.
Maryam Ataei, a spokeswoman for Save the Children, said that with the prevalence of Covid-19 in Afghanistan four out of every ten children need humanitarian assistance.
She added that more than 5 million children were already in need of assistance in 2020, however with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the figure reached 8.12 million children.
Therefore, Save the Children calls for serious attention from the Afghan government and the international community.
However, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs denies the statistics noting that there are nearly 6 million vulnerable children in Afghanistan, and the ministry has taken special measures to pick children from the streets for the Coronavirus period.
Ghulam Haidar Jailani, deputy head of social affairs at the ministry, said, “We have decided to collect all children from streets and accommodate them in the kindergartens that have been on lockdown, and if possible, we will help them reunite with their families.”
The Coronavirus has posed a special threat to Afghan labor children who have been wandering the streets looking for food day-to-day.
The figures provided by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and the United Nations in Afghanistan are as follows:
- There are more than 6 million vulnerable children in Afghanistan, of which 3.7 million are deprived of school.
- There are more than 2 million labor children, 1.2 million of whom are busy doing hard jobs.
- More than 100,000 children are disabled and over 100,000 others are orphans and homeless.
On the other hand, early this year, the General Director of Social Affairs of Tehran Municipality announced the preparation of a list of Afghan labor children who are to be returned to Afghanistan; the reason given is that these children can further spread the Coronavirus in Tehran.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Number of affected people increased in Herat
COVID-19
Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan surpass 24,000
The Ministry of Public Health says that with 556 new cases of the Coronavirus, the total number has increased to 24,102 in Afghanistan.
In the past 24 hours, 273 people have recovered from the virus, according to the ministry’s statistics, bringing the total to 4,201.
The ministry added that five Covid-19 patients had died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 451.
According to the Ministry of Health, the 556 new cases were reported as follows: 253 in Kabul, 74 in Balkh, 43 in Nangarhar, 28 in Takhar, 23 in Kandahar, 23 in Bamyan, 22 in Baghlan, 20 in Maidan Wardak, 17 in Kunar, 12 in Logar, nine in Zabul, eight in Ghazni, eight in Nimroz, six in Daikundi, five in Helmand, three in Laghman and two in Uruzgan.
Currently, a total of 24,102 people in Afghanistan are infected with deadly Coronavirus.
The number of Covid-19 cases increases every day, as the restrictions on movements are being avoided.
Although people are not committed to abiding by quarantine rules, they blame the government for ill-enforcement.
Business
COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year
The global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year – marking the deepest recession since World War II, says the World Bank in its latest forecasts.
The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures to contain it have embarked the global economy into a severe reduction.
The forecast indicates, “Economic activity among advanced economies is anticipated to shrink 7% in 2020 as domestic demand and supply, trade, and finance have been severely disrupted.”
It also adds, “Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) are expected to shrink by 2.5% this year, their first contraction as a group in at least sixty years. Per capita incomes are expected to decline by 3.6%, which will tip millions of people into extreme poverty this year.”
Countries where the pandemic has been the most severe and where there is a heavy reliance on global trade, tourism, commodity exports, and external financing, will be hit hard, according to the WB findings.
Because of the disrupted pandemic-control measures, the U.S. economy is forecasted to drop by 6.1% this year.
Also, the Euro Area is expected to shrink 9.1% in 2020 as widespread outbreaks took a heavy toll on activity.
More than 8 million Afghan children in need of life-saving support
Coronavirus: Number of affected people increased in Herat
Sola: Taliban prisoners release discussed
Sport: Activities of Herat’s Cycling Federation discussed
Morning News Show: Afghanistan begins COVID-19 treatment with convalescent plasma
Sola: Taliban increases violence amid peace efforts
Sola: The impact of war resumption on peace process discussed
Government to implement 430 projects – Baghlan
Sola: Efforts underway to bring peace in Afghanistan
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Coronavirus: Number of affected people increased in Herat
Sola: Taliban prisoners release discussed
Sport: Activities of Herat’s Cycling Federation discussed
Morning News Show: Afghanistan begins COVID-19 treatment with convalescent plasma
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban kill former Afghan senator in Logar: local officials
- Balkh5 days ago
At least 1,000 pigeons die of starvation – Balkh
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani calls for deep investigation of Afghan refugees’ car burnt in Iran
- Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani Chief of Army Staff surprise visit to Kabul
- COVID-194 days ago
COVID19 death toll tops 50,000 in UK
- Business4 days ago
Afghanistan to receive $200 million from the World Bank
- Latest News4 days ago
US judge sets bail of $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s death
- COVID-194 days ago
Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan rise to 21,459