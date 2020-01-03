More than 7,391 civilians killed and injured by Taliban in 2019

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2020)

Ministry of Interior Affairs stated in a report posted on its official Facebook page, stating that, “some 2219 civilians were killed and 5172 injured in Taliban attacks.”

According to the report, the Taliban have conducted several suicide and guerilla attacks, and bomb blasts over civilians to fulfill their illegitimate demands.

It adds, August has been marked the deadliest month for the civilian casualties which has taken the lives of 302 people.

The MOIA called these attacks ‘war crimes’ and stressed that they are committed to providing security for civilians.