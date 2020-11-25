Latest News
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
More than 70 people have been killed or wounded in explosions in less than 24 hours around Afghanistan, an Ariana News tally shows.
The latest incident happened just after 7.30am Wednesday morning when a magnetic IED was detonated against a Ford vehicle in PD12 in Kabul city.
Kabul police said that the blast injured two military personnel and two civilians.
On Tuesday night, a police Ranger was also targeted in an IED explosion. One policeman was wounded in the incident in PD5 of the city.
In a major incident on Tuesday night, initial reports stated that at least 17 people were killed and over 50 wounded in two back-to-back explosions at a Bamiyan market in the provincial capital.
Bamiyan, which is one of the most secure provinces in Afghanistan, very rarely experiences any type of insurgent activity and as such draws thousands of tourists each year.
Tuesday’s explosions, which left dozens of women and children dead or wounded, has drawn widespread criticism and top officials, including President Ashraf Ghani have condemned the incident.
The Taliban immediately denied involvement in the explosions but no group has yet claimed responsibility for it.
In a tweet, Zabiullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, said the group was not behind the attack.
Pakistan, India accuse each other of stoking terrorism
A day after India provided a dossier to some UN Security Council members accusing militants from Pakistan of attempting an attack in the disputed Indian territory Kashmir, Islamabad reciprocated by giving UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a dossier accusing India of stoking terrorism in Pakistan.
The tit-for-tat moves come ahead of India joining the 15-member council for a two-year term starting January 1 next year, Reuters reported.
Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram accused India of violating international law, the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions by sponsoring terrorism and said Pakistan called on Guterres and the international community “to take note of Indian terrorism and subversion against Pakistan and to prevail on India to desist from these illegal and aggressive activities.”
Reuters reported however that a spokesperson for India’s mission to the United Nations in New York denied the charges.
“Pakistan can cry hoarse from the rooftops. But they cannot change the fact that they are the epicenter of terrorism,” the spokesperson said. “Their lies have no takers.”
The Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, with both claiming Kashmir in full but ruling it in part.
UN peacekeepers have been deployed since 1949 to observe a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan invites Afghan cricket team on official tour
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Afghanistan’s national cricket team on an official tour for the first time, officials said Tuesday.
This historic move follows the recent visit to Kabul by Prime Minister Imran Khan – one of the game’s greatest players.
“We’ll try to look for a possible window for this tour – and if not 2021, we’ll definitely try to plan a series in 2022 season,” said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan.
“A cricket series between Pakistan and Afghanistan could be a harbinger of love and peace between the two countries,” he told AFP.
An Afghan national side toured Pakistan in May 2011 but they only played a second-string side and matches were not given first-class status.
The two countries have played only a single official one-day match and one Twenty20 international – both in the United Arab Emirates.
Afghan leaders approved progress around peace talks: Sources
Sources among Afghan negotiators in Doha told Ariana News that Masoom Stanikzai, head of the republic’s negotiating team, and President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for peace affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi discussed the latest developments around peace talks with leaders of the Afghan government and got their approval to move forward.
According to the sources Stanikzai has returned to Doha and will announce details of the agreement once the Taliban are ready to do so.
Peace talks were on Tuesday a central point of discussion at the Geneva pledging conference with all donor countries emphasizing the urgency for a peace agreement and ceasefire.
“Peace negotiations are hard work; very time consuming and often very tedious. Eventually the negotiations will need to cover sensitive and complex issues.
“About the country’s political configurations, about a role of Islam in society and a justice system; about human rights including women’s rights and rights of religious and ethnic minorities,” said Deborah Lyons, Special Representative to the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
The latest development around peace talks comes a day after sources close to the negotiations told Ariana News that there had been a breakthrough after both teams agreed to a procedural plan going forward.
The Taliban also confirmed that progress had been made but said that they will soon finalize the details from their side.
“After that the main issue will be discussed based on the agenda. We hope that the problems will be solved soon,” said Mohammad Naeem Wardak, spokesman for Taliban’s political office in Doha.
On other hand, some sources told Ariana News that four members of the republic’s team have left Kabul to return to Doha.
“People will be optimistic despite the concerns. If they (Taliban) act honestly people will be hopeful for peace,” said Abdul Rauf Inhame, a member of Wolesi Jirga, or lower house of parliament.
The progress in intra-Afghan talks was welcomed by many people in Afghanistan and around the world.
Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said at a meeting with former president Hamid Karzai, that he welcomes the progress and called for a reduction in violence and a ceasefire.
Based on the procedural plan of the peace talks, both sides are expected to discuss issues that could include the reduction in violence, and a ceasefire.
