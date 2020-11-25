More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2020)

More than 70 people have been killed or wounded in explosions in less than 24 hours around Afghanistan, an Ariana News tally shows.

The latest incident happened just after 7.30am Wednesday morning when a magnetic IED was detonated against a Ford vehicle in PD12 in Kabul city.

Kabul police said that the blast injured two military personnel and two civilians.

On Tuesday night, a police Ranger was also targeted in an IED explosion. One policeman was wounded in the incident in PD5 of the city.

In a major incident on Tuesday night, initial reports stated that at least 17 people were killed and over 50 wounded in two back-to-back explosions at a Bamiyan market in the provincial capital.

Bamiyan, which is one of the most secure provinces in Afghanistan, very rarely experiences any type of insurgent activity and as such draws thousands of tourists each year.

Tuesday’s explosions, which left dozens of women and children dead or wounded, has drawn widespread criticism and top officials, including President Ashraf Ghani have condemned the incident.

The Taliban immediately denied involvement in the explosions but no group has yet claimed responsibility for it.

In a tweet, Zabiullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, said the group was not behind the attack.