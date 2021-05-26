Latest News
More than 60 people freed from Taliban prison in Baghlan
The Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that Commandos freed 62 people, including 36 security force members, from a Taliban prison on Tuesday night in Baghlan province.
According to the ministry, the prisoners were freed during a special operation by Commando forces in Baghlan Markazi district of the province.
Four Taliban members were killed during the operation and a large amount of weapons and ammunition was destroyed, said the MoD.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
This comes after at least 41 prisoners were released from a Taliban prison during an operation by Commandos in Herat province on Monday night.
According to a statement issued by the Commandos Media Office on Tuesday, the operation was carried out on Monday night in Marwa village of Pashtun Zarghun district of Herat province.
As a result, 41 prisoners, including 19 soldiers, were rescued from the prison.
Latest News
Taliban reacts to reports of US base being established in region
The Taliban on Wednesday urged Afghanistan’s neighboring countries not to allow the U.S. to establish military bases in their countries stating that should such a step be taken “it will be a great and historic mistake and disgrace”.
According to a statement issued by the Taliban’s Doha-based spokesman, Mohammad Naeem: “The Muslim and Mujahid nation of Afghanistan will not remain silent before such heinous and provocative acts. Rather, it will fulfill its religious and historical responsibilities in the same way as it has performed throughout history.”
“As we have repeatedly assured others that our soil will not be used against security of others, we are similarly urging others not to use their soil and airspace against our country. If such a step is taken, then the responsibility for all the misfortunes and difficulties lies upon those who commit such mistakes,” the statement read.
This comes after reports emerged this week that the U.S. was setting up a military base inside Pakistan, just 8km from the Afghanistan border.
However, Pakistan rejected the claims on Tuesday and said “any speculation on this account is baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided.”
The reports emerged after David F Helvey, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs, told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last week that the United States would continue its conversation with Pakistan because it had a critical role in restoring peace to Afghanistan.
“Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan also has allowed us to have overflight and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan,” Helvey had told the committee.
“We will continue our conversations with Pakistan because their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan, to future peace in Afghanistan, is going to be critical,” he had added.
Sources, meanwhile, told Ariana News on Monday that U.S. forces have begun construction of a large military base across the Durand Line.
According to the sources, the base is being built at the Shalozan Kurram Agency area in the Tribal Area inside Pakistan – in the Zazai Aryub district which borders Paktia province in Afghanistan.
Members of the Paktia provincial council told Ariana News that the base is under construction 8km from the Durand Line inside Pakistan and “supplies are being delivered via air and ground every day.”
Colonel Sonny Legget, a spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan, however, rejected these reports.
Latest News
Mitch McConnell accuses Biden of ‘abandoning’ Afghanistan
Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was on Tuesday critical of US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces in Afghanistan by September 11 and warned that this decision is not underpinned by a clear plan to mitigate the risks once troops have withdrawn.
Addressing the U.S. Senate, McConnell said Biden’s decision was “dangerous, wishful thinking”.
He said the decision “is not underpinned by a coherent plan to mitigate the geopolitical and humanitarian risk that our departure will create.”
“When we are gone, after we leave, there’s every reason to believe al-Qaeda will regroup in its historic safe haven.
“Giving up the high ground while the enemy is still on the battlefield is not a strategic move. Neither is banking on conducting so-called over the horizon counterterrorism missions without presence on the ground,” he said.
McConnell said the U.S. had learned that in order to fight terrorists, it was important to have reliable access and local partnerships.
He said the U.S. military currently flies both reconnaissance and strike missions against terrorists from within Afghanistan – adding that the country is not easy to get to as the neighboring countries are Iran, Pakistan and Russian-influenced Central Asian nations.
“They aren’t exactly likely to let the U.S. base significant counterterrorism units in their country. So where will we be basing these forces? How will we maintain sorties from thousands of miles away?,” he asked.
He also said: “How many forces will be required to secure our embassy if a pro-Taliban mob threatens to overrun it. What will we do to protect it? Where will a quick reaction force be based if not in Afghanistan?”
McConnell said Washington had learned about the “tyranny of distance” from the 2012 Benghazi attack against two United States government facilities in Libya , which claimed the lives of the U.S. ambassador to Libya and another diplomat.
“If the Taliban takes Kabul, will the Biden administration recognize it as the legitimate government of Afghanistan?,” he asked, adding “will we shutter our embassy and our aid programs?”
The reality, he said, was “they don’t know. They can’t say. There’s no plan.”
He went on to state that the U.S. was in fact “abandoning” Afghanistan.
“It’s not courageous to abandon our allies,” he said.
“The horrific, horrific reports of the Taliban beginning to reimpose their version of Sharia Law are just a taste of the catastrophes facing our friends in Afghanistan who have borne the brunt of the fight.
“Human rights, women’s rights, counterterrorism, refugee flows – as far as I can tell, the administration has no plan,” he said.
He stated the world “will see it for what it is – retreating from the fight; abandoning our partners.
“This is the president’s decision. He chose a precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Unbelievably, he even chose the anniversary of September 11 as the deadline.”
In conclusion, McConnell said he hopes once Biden’s team has confronted the president with the risks, he hopes “the president will think again and reconsider”.
Latest News
Task team finds Mi-17 helicopter downed in Wardak by ATGM
The Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of the Parliament) delegation, tasked to probe the helicopter crash in Maidan Wardak province in March, said in a report Tuesday that the Mi-17 military chopper had been hit by an anti-tank guided-missile (ATGM).
The delegation shared its findings two months after the Mi-17 was shot down during a military operation in Behsud district in Wardak. Four pilots and five security force members were killed in the incident.
ATGMs range in size from shoulder-launched weapons, which can be transported by a single soldier, to larger tripod-mounted weapons, which require a squad or team to transport and fire, to vehicle and aircraft mounted missile systems.
Government officials meanwhile accused fighters loyal to a public uprising forces’ commander Abdul Ghani Alipour, also known as commander Shamsher (Sword), of shooting down the helicopter.
Alipour has however consistently denied his involvement in the incident and stated in a sound clip: “We have nothing to fire one with from the air. Maybe those who are filming from the air shot it. If it was me, I would from the ground not from the air because we have only got RPG rockets and have no access to missiles.”
The Wolesi Jirga team’s findings meanwhile also indicate that the helicopter was hit by an ATGM capable of hitting targets in a range between 1.5 km to 5 km and that “the helicopter was hit from a distance of 3 km, which means ordinary rockets such as RPG or Type 82 rocket launcher is useless [at hitting] targets from this distance.”
According to the report, the missile is made by Russia and China, while Iran has also manufactured a copied version of the weapon.
The Wolesi Jirga’s findings, however, did not elaborate who was behind the downing of the helicopter but it stated: “When the missile was fired, the area was under the control of men loyal to Alipour.”
Meanwhile, a number of Afghan MPs stated that the findings lack details and accurate information.
“Neither Alipour has the capability of shooting down the helicopter using guided-missiles nor has he access to such kinds of rockets,” MP Ahmad Shah Ramazan said.
MP Shegofa Noorzai stated: “We want more clarity about the downing of the helicopter, the findings need more discussions and in the next sessions the main clues about how the helicopter was hit must be found out.”
