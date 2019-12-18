More Than 6 Million Afghans Are Immigrants In Other Countries

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2019)

In the last 5 years, more than 4 million Afghans came back to the country, yet there are many more of them living in the other countries, said minister of the Ministry of Repatriation and Refugees.

On Wednesday which was the world immigration day, Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi stressed that the main reason for these migrations is the civil war going on in the country. He pointed out that the number of Internal Displaced People (IDP) is also high because of the civil war.

“Regarding the IDPs, we have to plans on hand. Firstly, we want to merge the IDPs with the place they live right now as an instance, Kamaluddin Behzad’s camp in Herat. Secondly, we want to provide the opportunities for them to return to their original place,” said Balkhi.

This comes as in 2018 more than 218,602 IDPs returned to their original places, yet more than 600,000 people are still IDPs.