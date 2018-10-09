More than 5,000 Polling Centers Closed or Under Security Threats – IEC

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2018)

More than 5,000 voting centers are being closed or under security threats for the upcoming parliamentary elections set for October 20, the electoral body said on Tuesday.

The election commission, however, said that the security institutions have assured them of maintaining the security of these polling stations.

“The security forces have assured us that will maintain the security of 5,100 centers on Election Day and there is no doubt that some of these centers are located in insecure areas,” said Sayed Hafiz Hashimi, a commissioner of the election commission.

Following the issue, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that the government concentrates more on maintaining the security of the elections, adding that they expect the people’s support in this regard.

This comes as some electoral observers criticized the election commission for not taking actions against the candidates who exceeded the amount of the money being set for their election campaigns.