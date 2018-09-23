More Than 500 Soldiers Killed During Last Month: MoD

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2018 6:49 pm)

More than five hundred Afghan National Army forces were killed and more than 700 others were wounded in the clashes with the opposition groups during the last month in the country, the defense minister told Senators at the Upper House.

“At least 21 operations were conducted during the last month in the country. The casualties of enemies were 2270 killed, 1224 wounded and 44 detainees. Unfortunately, we also had a heavy blow that we lost 513 national army forces and 718 others were wounded during the clashes,” Tariq Shah Bahrami, the Defense Minister said.

In the meantime, the Minister of Interior Wais Ahmad Barmak briefed Senators that the neighboring countries are opposed to the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with the U.S. and mobilized more terrorist groups to insecure Afghanistan.

“The security pact with the U.S. caused the increase of enemies’ movements. The security pact is not in their interests and due to that they increased their interventions in Afghanistan affairs,” Barmak added.

The Senators, meanwhile, criticized the security situation of the country, saying the war strategy should be changed against terrorist groups.

“The war intensifies in most of the provinces. The oppositions captured most parts of the country and our military forces are killed day by day,” Muhammad Hashem Alkozay, head of internal security commission of Senate asserted.

Senator Zalmay Zabuli also said, “Security officials have been failed and Afghanistan is in a bad situation. You should tell the truths why the security agreement with the U.S. has not implemented.”

The senior security officials were summoned to the Upper House over the increase of insecurity and rise of military casualties.