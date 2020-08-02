Featured
More than 50 inmates escape during Jalalabad prison attack
At least 50 prisoners escaped from the Jalalabad prison during Sunday night’s attack that started when a car bomb was detonated outside the facility’s gate.
Security sources have said that at least 15 of the escapees have been recaptured.
This comes as security forces continue to battle militants who stormed the prison shortly after the 6:44pm explosion.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, said two people have been killed and 24 wounded so far. The wounded have been taken to hospital where some are reported to be in critical condition.
The Taliban has denied any responsibility in the attack.
But officials have said a well-coordinated assault on Jalalabad has been carried out after a number of explosions were reported in the city after the initial prison car bomb.
A security official said earlier that rockets had been fired at the local airport. No further details were given.
Featured
Casualties expected to rise in ongoing Jalalabad prison attack
At least one person has been killed and 16 wounded in a car bomb that was detonated at the gate of the Jalalabad prison in Nangarhar province on Sunday evening.
According to security sources, an unknown number of militants then stormed the prison after the explosion.
Two hours after the initial explosion, clashes were still ongoing between security forces and gunmen.
The explosion happened at 6.44 pm in PD4, officials said.
Zahir Adel, a Jalalabad hospital spokesman, also confirmed there were casualties and said wounded people were being taken to the hospital.
Some of the wounded are believed to be in critical condition.
The Taliban has denied responsibility for the explosion and ongoing attack.
The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter: “The attack and shooting in Jalalabad did not belong to the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate”.
This incident comes on the third and final day of a three day Eid al-Adha ceasefire that was called last week by both the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Officials meanwhile also confirmed a rocket attack was carried out this evening against the Nangarhar airport. Some reports indicated that gunshots could also be heard in the area.
No further details have yet been provided on this attack.
Featured
Clashes reported despite ceasefire, MoD reports
Sunday, the third day of the ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban, has notched up several clashes in different parts of Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Defense, several clashes have been reported but investigations into the incidents are being carried out.
“Afghan security and defense forces have adhered to all the principles and rules of the ceasefire and remain committed to it. The Afghan people expect the same from the Taliban,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.
“A few incidents in a few provinces happened. We will assess these security incidents,” said Aman.
The ceasefire, announced by the Taliban, and reciprocated by the Afghan government, was for three days – from Friday to Sunday.
However, no indication has yet been made as to whether the truce will be extended.
But members of the public are calling on both parties to the war to extend the ceasefire until intra-Afghan negotiations begin.
“War is enough. We want a permanent ceasefire. People are tired of war,” said Del Agha, a Kabul resident.
Meanwhile, Resolute Support has called on the Taliban and the government to continuously reduce violence in order to ensure lasting peace.
Resolute Support stated in a tweet, “A permanent reduction in violence & negotiations must follow so Afghans can finally know lasting peace.”
No official announcement has been made by either parties, but sources close to the Taliban said the group’s ceasefire is only for three days over Eid al-Adha. According to them, the group will pick up arms again after Eid.
This is the third official ceasefire to be declared between government forces and the Taliban in recent years.
Featured
Afghan govt releases another 317 Taliban inmates bringing total to 4,917
The Afghan government has released a further 317 Taliban prisoners in the past two days and will continue to do so until it reaches its 5,100 target.
In a tweet on Sunday, the National Security Council said the prisoners were released from Parwan and other provincial prisons, bringing the total to 4,917.
“Release will continue until the total reaches 5,100,” read the tweet.
This comes after President Ashraf Ghani announced on Friday that a further 500 prisoners would be freed over the next few days.
This group was not however believed to have been on the Taliban’s list – which calls for the release of 400 of what has been described as the “most dreaded” Taliban members.
Releasing this group has raised concerns among not only Afghan officials but also Western allies and diplomats.
Reuters stated that some Western allies had also expressed concerns over the release of about 200 of the final group of 400.
“The Americans and their allies agree that it would be insane to let some of the most dreaded Taliban fighters walk out freely…the Afghan forces arrested them for conducting some of the most heinous crimes against humanity,” said a senior western diplomat in Kabul.
According to Reuters, of the 400 prisoners, around 200 are accused by the Afghan government of masterminding attacks on embassies, public squares and government offices, and killing thousands of civilians in recent years, including a huge 2017 blast targeting the German Embassy in Kabul.
Two Taliban sources and one former senior Afghan official said senior members of the militant Haqqani Network, which has ties to the Taliban, are also among the group.
