More than 50 inmates escape during Jalalabad prison attack

(Last Updated On: August 2, 2020)

At least 50 prisoners escaped from the Jalalabad prison during Sunday night’s attack that started when a car bomb was detonated outside the facility’s gate.

Security sources have said that at least 15 of the escapees have been recaptured.

This comes as security forces continue to battle militants who stormed the prison shortly after the 6:44pm explosion.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, said two people have been killed and 24 wounded so far. The wounded have been taken to hospital where some are reported to be in critical condition.

The Taliban has denied any responsibility in the attack.

But officials have said a well-coordinated assault on Jalalabad has been carried out after a number of explosions were reported in the city after the initial prison car bomb.

A security official said earlier that rockets had been fired at the local airport. No further details were given.