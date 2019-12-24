Breaking News

More Than 400,000 Afghans Misplaced Because Of War In 1398

Based on the latest report of UNICEF, 149 people died because of natural disasters, and it is expected that 9.4 million people will need humanitarian aids.

According to the latest report by UNICEF, the following information are to be noticed:

  • More than 400,000 people in 1398 were internally displaced as a result of the war.
  • Almost 300,000 people were negatively affected by the natural disasters out of which, 39000 lost their houses.
  • 149 people lost their lives in natural disasters.

The Spokesperson for UNICEF, Stephen Dewgerk, said, “next year, more aids are needed as more than 9.4 million people are expected to need these aids. More than 56% of them are children.”

Mr. Dewgerk also stressed that UNICEF alongside their partners are working to provide aids for more than 7.1 million people in 2020 which will cost up to 733 million dollars.

 

 

 

