More Than 230 People Referred to AGO Over Alleged Election Crimes

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2019)

Following the last year’s chaotic parliamentary elections, more than 230 people including senior employees of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has been referred to the Attorney General’s office over alleged election crimes.

Jamshid Rasooli, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s office on Monday said they have registered at least 80 cases of election-related crimes and over 230 people being referred to the office in this regard.

This comes as in December, last year, the operational director of IEC, Obaidullah Niyazi had been arrested by the security operatives over alleged bribery of 10,000 USD. The Attorney General’s office said that Niyazi’s case is still being assessed.

The election observers said that all of the corrupt election officials should be prosecuted with no differentiation.

The IEC, meanwhile, assured of supporting the Attorney General’s office in the prosecution process of its corrupt employees.

“We have not referred anyone yet, but if we find out such cases, then based on the law, we will refer them to Attorney General’s office and the electoral complaints commission,” said Hafizullah Hashimi, a member of the IEC.

Earlier, Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has claimed that the electoral commissioners are taking hundreds of thousands of dollars bribe in exchange for declaring the candidates as winners of the elections. He also claimed that the candidates are giving bribes for securing seat in parliament.