World
More than 20 dead after floods in south India
At least 22 people were killed after heavy rains lashed the south Indian state of Kerala over the weekend, officials said, Reuters reported.
Rainfall across the state led to flash floods and landslides in several areas, with the Indian army and navy called out to rescue residents.
According to the report some 13 of those were killed after a landslide in Kuttikkal village, officials and eyewitnesses said.
“There were four landslides that happened there yesterday, the hill behind me, which brought water and other items downwards,” a local resident told Reuters partner ANI on Sunday, standing in front of now-barren hillside.
P.K. Jayasree, the top government official in Kottayam district where the landslide took place, said almost half of the casualties were from a single family, Reuters reported.
“One family completely lost six members,” he said.
Light rainfall across the state is expected to continue, although weather alerts in many areas had been withdrawn, the state’s disaster management committee said in a statement.
Kerala was also a victim to the worst floods in a century in 2018 that had killed at least 400 people and displaced around 200,000.
India, with 1.3 billion people, relies on rainfall to support its population, many of whom live rely on farming. But excessive rainfall can cause floods, landslides and water-borne diseases, read the report.
World
Hezbollah says it won’t be dragged into war after Beirut bloodshed
The deadly clashes that broke out in Beirut on Thursday amounted to a “massacre” and its perpetrators should be held to account, the pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen TV cited a Hezbollah representative in the Lebanese parliament as saying on Sunday.
“What the criminals … did is a massacre and it will have important ramifications,” MP Hassan Fadallah said, according to the Beirut-based channel.
“Those who incited, planned … and opened fire should be held to account all the way up to the top.”
On Friday the Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah said it would not be dragged into civil war even as it stepped up accusations against the Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) party it says killed seven Shi’ites in Beirut’s bloodiest street violence in years.
The accusation, denied by the LF, underlines worsening sectarian tensions after Thursday’s violence which began as people were gathering for a protest called by Hezbollah against the judge investigating last year’s Beirut port blast.
The probe into the catastrophic blast appears in increasing doubt, fuelled by a bitter political dispute over the lead investigator’s attempts to question officials who include Hezbollah allies.
The violence, which erupted at a boundary between Christian and Shi’ite Muslim neighbourhoods, has added to concerns for the stability of a country that is awash with weapons and grappling with one of the world’s sharpest ever economic meltdowns.
The Lebanese Forces condemned the violence on Thursday which it blamed on Hezbollah “incitement” against Judge Tarek Bitar, the investigator.
The sound of gunfire could be heard across Beirut during funerals on Friday.
World
Police arrest suspect for brutal murder at India’s mass farmer protest
Police investigating the killing of a Sikh man at the site of an ongoing farmers’ protest in New Delhi said on Saturday they had arrested a suspect from a Sikh warrior sect, after the mutilated body was found strung up on a police barricade.
Authorities in India are investigating the brutal murder of man at one of the locations used by the nationwide mass protests by farmers there, that have rocked the country since last year, Reuters reported.
The body of a 35-year-old man was reportedly found mutilated and strung up to a police barricade at the site in New Delhi. The victim was beaten to death by a group of men who had accused him of desecrating religious texts, sacred to Sikhs.
One of the man’s hands was cut off.
A member of a Sikh warrior sect has been taken into custody. Most of the farmers involved with the protests in New Delhi — thousands of them — come from Punjab, which is dominated by Sikhs, Reuters reported.
A group that represents farmers’ organizations has condemned the killing. The ongoing protests are over changes to the law which deregulates the agriculture sector, although the protesters say it leaves them vulnerable to big business.
The prime minister’s political party says the murder shows the protest leaders are losing control of their movement.
World
Saudi foreign ministry says discussed Iran nuclear program with US Blinken
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington and exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear program and international talks on the matter, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
“Had a productive meeting today with my friend Secretary Blinken, during which we discussed a range of issues of common interest & concern to both our nations & ways to strengthen our strategic partnership & cooperation on multiple fronts,” Al Saud said in a twitter post on Friday.
Al Saud also met the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, and discussed intensifying joint efforts against “Iranian violations of international treaties related to the nuclear agreement,” the Saudi foreign ministry said.
First consignment of Afghan goods exported under IEA rule
Karzai says Pakistan must not interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Qatar
Russia-led bloc holds large-scale drills near Tajik-Afghan border
Afghanistan seek members’ support ahead of crucial ICC meeting
Thousands flee as volcano erupts on Spain’s La Palma island, homes destroyed
Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president in 2022
40 suspects arrested in connection with Nangarhar explosions
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
Sola: Russia’s concerns over possible threats from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s trip to Turkey discussed
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the world
Tahawol: G20 summit on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media
-
Latest News3 days ago
US working to make charter flights from Afghanistan more routine: Report
-
Latest News5 days ago
Blue Origin spacecraft lifts off with ‘Star Trek’s’ William Shatner
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations citing IEA interference
-
Latest News4 days ago
Putin says Iraq, Syria militants entering Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA delegation leaves Kabul for visit to Turkey
-
Featured4 days ago
Children evacuated from schools as violence breaks out in Beirut
-
World4 days ago
Danish man suspected of killing five with bow-and-arrow in Norway