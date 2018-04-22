More than 160 Cases of Violence Against Journalists Recorded in Last Solar Year: Reports

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2018 8:19 pm)

More than 160 cases of violence against journalists have registered in the last solar year, reports said.

Of the 164 cases of violence against journalists, 48 of them have been reportedly addressed by the government.

According to statistics, 19 cases of murder, 40 cases of injury, and 16 cases of arrest are the most important figures in the recorded cases.

The Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah said providing the security of journalists is at the top priority of the National Unity Government (NUG).

“We instructed the security institutions to have cooperation and coordination with the media outlets,” Abdullah said.

The lack of access to information is another important challenge for the journalists in the country.

“The issue of access to information is the most important challenge against the freedom of speech in the country,” Mujib Khelwatgar, chairman of NAI said.

Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan-NAI called on government officials to make further efforts in their responsibilities against media outlets.