More Than 100,000 Afghans Internally Displaced in 2018: MoRR

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2018 2:55 pm)

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says more than a hundred thousand Afghans have been displaced during the last five months due to increasing violence in the country.

According to the authorities, Kunduz, Baghlan, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Nangarhar, Helmand and Farah are among the provinces where most of the people have left their houses due to insecurities.

“Insecurity is the main factor of displacement and people have fled their houses due to the ongoing fighting. The number of internally displaced Afghans reaches up to two to three percent of the country’s population,” said Mehre Khoda Saber the head of Internally Displaced Directorate in the MoRR.

Meanwhile, internally displaced families describe their living situation as catastrophic.

“We are living a difficult live with a tent in the desert,” an IDP told Ariana News in western Herat province.

Afghanistan is among the countries with the highest number of displaced citizens with more than one million IDP’s and five million refugees living abroad.