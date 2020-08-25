Latest News
More high-ranking officials face prosecution over COVID-19 funding fraud
Two provincial governors and two former governors were on Tuesday referred to the Attorney General’s Office on suspicion of embezzlement of COVID-19 funds, sources have confirmed.
The fraud suspects are Wardak Governor Abdul Yamin Muzaffaruddin, Badakhshan Governor Zakaria Sawda, former Nuristan governor Hafiz Abdul Qayum and former Herat Governor Abdul Qayum Rahimi.
This comes after former Public Health Minister, Ferozuddin Feroz, and a number of current and former health officials were referred to the AGO on suspicion of misuse of authority and embezzlement of COVID-19 funds on Monday.
The Inspector General’s Office of Afghanistan said in a statement that the body was tasked in late June to investigate the issue following a presidential decree to this effect.
“According to Inspector Office’s findings, the former Public Health Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, along with four of the ministry’s deputies, including one current deputy minister, is suspected of misuse of authority and embezzlement of resources related to the Coronavirus,” the statement said.
In July, the Inspector General’s Office accused officials of mismanagement and warned that they could be prosecuted.
The Inspector-General Ghezal Haris told media at the time that officials failed to ensure transparency in utilizing government resources.
The inspector general said the office’s initial findings indicate a lack of transparency in the COVID-19 budget expenditure, saying goods had been bought at a much higher price than the market value.
An example was that for a digital thermometer, in Badakhshan, the price had been 12,000 AFs, in Herat 24,000 AFs, and in Logar 91,000 AFs.
“Despite money having been allocated to fight the coronavirus, in some provinces, beds, mobile phones or 75-inch TVs have been purchased,” Haris said.
The Inspector General’s Office also found that although the government paid to purchase new medical equipment, the authorities, in some cases, bought used medical equipment and supplies.
Three killed, dozens wounded in massive Balkh truck bombing
Two civilians and one Afghan National Army commando were killed and more than 40 were wounded when a truck bomb was detonated in Balkh province early Tuesday, officials confirmed.
The incident happened at about 9 am local time close to an Afghan National Army Commando Corps compound in Balkh district of Balkh province, said Hebatullah Alizai, commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps.
The ministry of defense said in a statement that an explosive-laden Mazda truck detonated close to the Commando Corps compound.
At least three people, including a commando, were killed and 35 civilians and six commandos wounded in the incident.
The compound and residential houses in the area sustained serious damage in the explosion.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident.
COVID-19
India records over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, a spike in infections
India reported more than 60,000 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to over 3.1 million.
The country also recorded a death toll of 1,092 in this time and the total number of new cases – which was a significant spike in infections – was 60,975.
India is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind the United States and Brazil globally.
This comes as health experts have voiced their concern about the Indian government’s decision to implement rapid tests – which screen for antigens, or viral proteins – as authorities ramp up coronavirus tests.
In June, India started using cheaper, faster, but less accurate tests to ramp up testing – a strategy that the US is now considering.
These rapid tests boosted India’s testing levels nearly five-fold within two months. But government numbers suggest some parts of the country might have become over-reliant on the faster tests, which can miss infections, Al Jazeera reported.
Although less accurate, these tests are cheap and yield results in minutes. Most do not require a lab for processing or any specialized equipment or trained personnel.
Indian health officials have meanwhile asked those who test negative with antigen tests but have symptoms to be retested with the more accurate laboratory tests.
According to Al Jazeera, experts fear that over-reliance on antigen tests without retesting could impede efforts to contain the virus as it spreads to states with fragile healthcare systems, like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a combined population of more than 300 million.
The two states now conduct more than 100,000 tests daily, the most in India. But only a fraction – 6,100 in Bihar and 30,000 in Uttar Pradesh – use laboratory tests.
