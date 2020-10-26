MoPH reports four new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2020)

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported four deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the country.

According to the ministry, 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the same period.

The ministry also reported 21 recoveries.

The cases were reported in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Takhar, Kunduz, Ghazni, Zabul, Uruzgan and Nimruz provinces.

According to the ministry, Herat province had the most new cases with 41 infections reported in the past 24 hours and Uruzgan with one case had the least.

So far 40,937 cases have been reported in total with 34,150 recoveries and 1,518 deaths, the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins University website, the worldwide death toll from coronavirus is 1,154,242 with a total of 43,038,798, positive cases.