MoPH reports four new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported four deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the country.
According to the ministry, 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the same period.
The ministry also reported 21 recoveries.
The cases were reported in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Takhar, Kunduz, Ghazni, Zabul, Uruzgan and Nimruz provinces.
According to the ministry, Herat province had the most new cases with 41 infections reported in the past 24 hours and Uruzgan with one case had the least.
So far 40,937 cases have been reported in total with 34,150 recoveries and 1,518 deaths, the ministry stated.
Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins University website, the worldwide death toll from coronavirus is 1,154,242 with a total of 43,038,798, positive cases.
Brazilian volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial dies
Brazilian health authority Anvisa confirmed a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but said the trial would continue.
Oxford confirmed the plan to keep testing, saying in a statement that after careful assessment “there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial,” Reuters reported.
A source told Reuters the trial would have been suspended if the volunteer who died had received the COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting the person was part of the control group that was given a meningitis vaccination.
The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which confirmed the volunteer was Brazilian, said a review committee had suggested the trial continue.
The university is helping to coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil.
Global coronavirus caseload crosses the 40 million mark
The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide passed the 40 million mark on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.
Reuters reported that this comes as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere appears to have fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease.
Experts however believe the true numbers of both cases and deaths are likely much higher, given deficiencies in testing and potential under-reporting by some countries.
The Reuters data shows the pace of the pandemic continues to increase as it took just 32 days to go from 30 million global cases to 40 million, compared with the 38 days it took to get from 20 to 30 million, the 44 days between 10 and 20 million, and the three months it took to reach 10 million cases from when the first cases were reported in Wuhan, China, in early January.
Reuters also reported that record one-day increases in new infections were seen at the end of last week, with global coronavirus cases rising above 400,000 for the first time.
The United States, India, and Brazil remain the worst affected countries in the world.
US records 7.7m COVID-19 cases while India hits 7m mark
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614, Reuters reported.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the virus as of 4 pm ET on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier.
The US is still the country with the highest number of infections but India is fast closing the gap after it passed the seven million caseload mark on Saturday.
India’s health ministry reported 74,383 new cases Saturday morning, over a 24 hour period, taking the total to 7,053,806.
India now ranks the second country to register seven million cases and is approaching figures close to that of the US.
