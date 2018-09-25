MoPH Develops New Electronic Tech to Address Natural, Abnormal Disasters

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2018)

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has developed a new electronic technology to address the natural and abnormal disasters in the country.

During the opening ceremony of this technology, the Minister of Health, Ferozuddin Feroz said the recent disasters in the country have persuade them to develop a technology to prevent and address the natural and abnormal disasters.

“The electronic system will be used in all across the country and gives specific information about the occurrence of disasters. The system has three principles,” Health Minister said.

In the meantime, the World Health Organization says Afghan people always witnessed natural disasters and this issue made them to expand the activities of Kabul Ambulance to other parts of the country.

“Afghanistan is one of the countries exposed to prolonged conflict and continues to be exposed to natural disasters. I have seen these issues over the last five years. The long-term war have affected people, whether physically or psychologically.”

The new technology costs about $ 250,000 which is funded by the World Health Organization to address the occurrence of disasters in the country.